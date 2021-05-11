 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roadwork scheduled for Ocean Heights Avenue bridge Thursday in Egg Harbor Township
0 comments

Roadwork scheduled for Ocean Heights Avenue bridge Thursday in Egg Harbor Township

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel traffic updates icon.jpg

Max Melton, left and Bo Melton, right of Mays Landing and members of Rutgers University football team was surprised by the unveiling of the billboard on Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Friday May 7, 2021.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern will be in effect Thursday on the Ocean Heights Avenue bridge over Patcong Creek for roadwork.

The traffic pattern will be in effect from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from Atlantic County. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly.

— Ahmad Austin

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate panel weighs US response to cyberattacks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News