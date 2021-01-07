Roadwork scheduled for Egg Harbor Township's Steelmanville Road

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An alternating traffic pattern will be in effect Friday on Steelmanville Road to allow for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Atlantic County said Thursday.
The pattern will in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, near the Garden State Parkway bridges, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said in a news release.
Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
— Ahmad Austin
