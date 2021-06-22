Roadwork planned Wednesday in Buena

Press staff reports
BUENA — A stop-and-go traffic pattern will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Central Avenue between Weymouth and Wheat roads, weather permitting, for driveway apron work, Atlantic County said Tuesday.
Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
