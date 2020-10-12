Roadwork in Egg Harbor Township may cause delays this week, county officials say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Roadwork by the state Turnpike Authority this week may cause delays on a portion of Ocean Heights Avenue, Atlantic County officials said Monday.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, there will be an alternating lane traffic pattern on the avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman Roads, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
The work is weather permitting, according to the release. Officials said drivers may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
