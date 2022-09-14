Roadwork expected Thursday in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on Pitney Road between Riverside Drive and Moss Mill Road, weather permitting, for county roadwork.
Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, Atlantic County officials said Wednesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.