Roadwork expected on Westcoat Road in Egg Harbor Township
Roadwork expected on Westcoat Road in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County has issued two traffic advisories for Westcoat Road.

On Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Delilah and Mill roads for roadwork, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said in a news release.

On Monday, a detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Fire/Mill and Delilah roads. Eastbound traffic will be permitted in a single lane, Gilmore said.

Delays are possible, Gilmore said. Motorists should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

— Vincent Jackson

