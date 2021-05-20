Roadwork expected on Westcoat Road in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County has issued two traffic advisories for Westcoat Road.
On Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Delilah and Mill roads for roadwork, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said in a news release.
On Monday, a detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Fire/Mill and Delilah roads. Eastbound traffic will be permitted in a single lane, Gilmore said.
Delays are possible, Gilmore said. Motorists should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
— Vincent Jackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.