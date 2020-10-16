Roadwork expected on Ocean Heights in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An alternating traffic pattern will be in effect Monday through Wednesday on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, near the Garden State Parkway bridges, for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Atlantic County officials said Friday.
Work is expected to be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting, the county said in a news release. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.