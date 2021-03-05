 Skip to main content
Roadwork, detours planned for Egg Harbor, Hamilton townships
road work

Roadwork will create detours and new traffic patterns in several locations in Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships next week, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

Egg Harbor Township: From Monday to Friday, an alternating-lane traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

An alternating-lane traffic pattern also will be in effect Monday to Friday on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

And a detour will remain in place next week on Mill Road in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads.

Hamilton Township: There will be a stop-and-go lane shift traffic pattern on Wrangleboro Road between the Atlantic City Expressway overpass and Lean Lane from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for utility work by South Jersey Gas.

Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist, and delays are expected.

In all cases, motorists are advised to allow for additional travel time or to seek an alternate route.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

