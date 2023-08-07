HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Roadwork planned this week in the township will affect motorists in the region.
From 10 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, a westbound detour will be in effect on River Drive between Somers Point Road and Taylor Avenue. The Atlantic County Traffic Unit will be performing traffic marking improvements, according to the county.
Police will be on site to assist.
On Wednesday, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern on Bears Head Road/Millville Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, for county roadwork.
In both locations, delays are expected and motorists should plan accordingly or seek an alternate route.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
