Atlantic County on Friday issued the following traffic advisories for the week ahead in Egg Harbor Township:
Mill Road
The eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed from Monday to Friday. Traffic will use a lane shift in the westbound lane. The altered pattern will run from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day but Friday, when it will end at 2 p.m.
Steelmanville Road
The eastbound lane of Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road will be closed from Monday to Friday. Both directions will alternate using the westbound lane. The altered pattern will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day but Friday, when it will end at 2 p.m.
Ocean Heights Avenue
One lane of Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads will be closed from Wednesday to Friday. Traffic will alternate in the remaining lane. The altered pattern will run from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day but Friday, when it will end at 2 p.m.
All roadwork is weather permitting, and motorists are advised to plan for delays or seek alternate routes. A complete list of traffic advisories can be found at aclink.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.