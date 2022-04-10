Roadwork ahead this week in Ocean City, Lower Township

The following traffic advisories will take effect this week in Cape May County, county officials said Saturday.

In Ocean City, 34th Street will be closed between West and Asbury avenues Monday. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south onto West Avenue then east to 36th Street and north to Asbury Avenue back to 34th Street. Westbound traffic will be detoured north onto Asbury Avenue then west onto 33rd Street, then south onto West Avenue and back to 34th Street.

West Avenue will be closed to northbound traffic between 35th and 34th streets. Traffic will be detoured east onto 36th Street and north onto Asbury Avenue then west onto 33rd Street and back to West Avenue.

Thirty-fifth Street will be closed between Asbury and Haven avenues. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to 36th Street. Westbound traffic will be detoured north to Asbury Avenue.

In Lower Township, the final paving of Bayshore Road will begin Wednesday. Bayshore will be closed northbound from Town Bank to Fishing Creek roads during paving that day. There will likely be a lane shift around the construction zone for southbound traffic.

Northbound traffic will be detoured at Town Bank Road east to Shunpike Road then north to Fishing Creek Road.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, southbound traffic will be shifted into the northbound lane while the southbound lane is paved.

Bayshore Road will be reopened to two-way traffic at the end of each day of construction. Due to the paving, there will be differences in the elevation of the adjacent travel lane surfaces Thursday night, so motorists are urged to use caution.

Paving is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday.

