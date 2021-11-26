Roads in Egg Harbor Township, Pleasantville, Ventnor to see detours next week

Atlantic County motorists will see multiple traffic changes next week.

In Ventnor, a detour will be in place on Ventnor Avenue between Sacramento and Cambridge avenues from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Police will be on site to assist, the county said in a news release.

In Pleasantville, interchange 5 of the Atlantic City Expressway will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

In Egg Harbor Township, new traffic patterns on Tilton Road are planned over the coming weeks. From Tuesday through Friday, traffic pattern changes will be in effect between the airport circle and Coolidge Avenue from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Thursday and Friday, the Uibel Avenue ramp to the Black Horse Pike will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to Fire Road and Spruce Avenue.

Partial detour next week in Linwood LINWOOD — From 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, a partial detour will be in eff…

Westbound lanes on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads will be closed from noon to 3 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Alternating traffic patterns are expected in the eastbound lane.

Steelmantown Road's southbound lane will be closed to traffic between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from noon to 3 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.