Road work, traffic changes anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday in Ventor

VENTNOR CITY — Drivers should be cautious of two traffic changes planned for tomorrow and Wednesday in Ventnor, county officials said.
A detour will be in effect at Ventnor and Washington avenues Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for county drainage work.
Also, an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect Wednesday on Dorset Avenue, at the intersection of Balfour Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for underground utility work.
Both construction plans will proceed on a weather-permitting basis, county officials said.
Motorists should use alternate routes during these times.
