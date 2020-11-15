Road work to continue on Mill and Zion Roads in EHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Road work will continue in the township this week by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, causing traffic delays on Mill and Zion roads.
From Monday through Friday of this week, an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road, between Bargaintown Road and Old Zion Road near the Garden State Parkway bridges, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
From Tuesday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 22, a 24-hour a day detour will be in effect for the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire Road and Old Zion Road. Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.