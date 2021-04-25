Road work to cause detours, change traffic patterns in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Road work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority will cause detours and change traffic patterns on several roads this week, county officials said.
Mill Road
A detour will be in place 24 hours a day from Monday to Sunday in the eastbound lane, between Fire and Old Zion roads.
Zion Road
A one lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.
Steelmanville Road.
On Monday, Tuesday and Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Wednesday and Thursday, a detour will be in place between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ocean Heights Avenue
A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
