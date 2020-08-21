CAPE MAY — Construction and road work will cause a portion of Lafayette Street to close Monday, police said.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the street will be closed between Franklin and Ocean streets, according to a news release from city police.
Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route if possible as the closure will cause delays in the area.
What are the best places to dock and dine before the summer ends?
Twisties on the Bay.
Summer wouldn’t be complete without a visit to this legendary bar and eatery, which was established almost a hundred years ago. Notoriously difficult to find by land for first-time visitors, the joint is steeped in history and tradition—and arriving by boat may have you feeling like you’ve traveled through time to a more relaxed era. Get there for hot pizza and cold beer. Located at 236 Bayview Drive in Strathmere. Go to TwistiesTavern.com for more information.
The Deck at Golden Nugget.
If you’ve got casinos on your mind, dock and dine at The Deck, Golden Nugget’s beloved outside party bar. Get there daily for outdoor dining and kick back with a Lobster & Shrimp Roll and a Mexican Greyhound (Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice) and soak in your summer. Located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to GoldenNugget.com for more information.
The Point.
Want to maintain that beachy boat feeling when you dock? Head to The Point in Somers Point, where the sand and beach locale will have you feeling more like you docked at a tropical oasis than right off of Bay Ave. This Tiki Bar has live music daily through the summer and plenty of beachy cocktails, as well as great food. Get yourself some Tiki Tacos by ordering online for in-house dining. The Located at 998 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to DoThePoint.com for more information.
Mott’s Creek Inn.
If the back bays and local creeks are more your boating preference, head to Mott’s Creek Inn in Galloway. Kick back on the deck or at the ‘Oyster Shack’ (now open Saturdays and Sunday) to catch an amazing sunset in a super casual venue. Try the Wings and Tails with Old Bay Rub and wash them down with some icy cold suds. Summer never felt so good. Located at 200 E. Motts Creek Rd. in Galloway. Go to MottsCreekBar.com for more information.
The Lobster House.
If you’re looking for an iconic Cape May eatery, you don’t have to look any further than The Lobster House. Dock, and then head aboard The Schooner—a 130 ft. Grand Banks sailing vessel turned restaurant— to dine. Seafood is the specialty with plenty of clam, crab, and oyster options to choose from. Pair them with a frozen Rum Runner and enjoy the view. Located at Fisherman’s Wharf in Cape May. Go to TheLobsterHouse.com for more information.
