EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 28, a one lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville Road and Blackman Road, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.
Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
