Road striping planned for Jerome Avenue in Margate

MARGATE — The Atlantic County Department of Public Works will be performing edge-line striping on the east side of Jerome Avenue between Marshall Avenue and Lagoon Drive from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, the county said.
Motorists are asked not to park vehicles within these limits during this time.
All work is weather permitting.
