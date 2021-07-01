 Skip to main content
Road flooding, damaging winds possible Thursday, 4th of July weekend unsettled
The forecasted radar for Thursday, along with the storm threats for Thursday, which were similar to Wednesday's except for the tornado risk, which was none. 

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

The transition from hot and humid weather to more seasonable air will take place Thursday. However, it will come at the expense of strong to even severe storms. Fourth of July weekend is coming into better view, with the second half more ideal for the outdoors than the first half.

We’ll kick off Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will begin in the very balmy mid-70s for most of the mainland. The shore will be in the low 70s. This is the warmest morning of our heatwave, which became official Wednesday with our third 90-degree or greater high temperature at Atlantic City International Airport.

We will see another day of southwesterly winds. I expect a sea breeze to develop, which will cool down the shore. Highs on the islands will be in the low 80s. Inland spots will be in the upper 80s to near 90. This is a bit cooler than Wednesday, but I expect the dew points to be a little higher, so it will feel about the same.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay out of the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and make sure your pets are off the blacktop as well, as peak temperatures there will be in the 140s (Yes, 140s).

Thunderstorms will bring the end of our heatwave Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. Look for storms to develop as early as 2 p.m. in Cumberland and Cape May counties, working to the Northeast with time. While thunderstorms will be likely at times in the afternoon and night, the severe weather potential will only be around until 9 p.m.

Within this, I’m most concerned about flooding rains, with 1.5- to 2-inch per hour rainfall rates. My second greatest concern is damaging winds. Make sure you cut down any loose hanging tree branches and secure outdoor objects. Lastly, while unlikely, a tornado cannot be ruled out. PressofAC.com will update whenever there is a weather alert.

floop-nam4km-2021063012.stp.poac_ma.gif

The significant tornado parameter for part of Thursday. It indicates how many of the right ingredients are in place for right-moving supercells, with EF2 to EF5 tornadoes. A majority of significant tornadoes (F2 or greater damage) have been associated with STP values greater than 1
PWAT Thursday.png

Precipitable water values for Thursday at 11 a.m., according to the North American Model (American). PWATs over 1.75 inches indicate high moisture content, with a PWAt over 2.00 inches indicating very high moisture content. 

After 9 p.m., the severe weather threat goes away. However, a coastal low will develop offshore and move toward New England. Periods of rain will be likely around and after midnight all the way until sunrise Friday.

Low temperatures will be around 70.

AccuWx 4 th.jpg

Another wave of low pressure will move from Virginia, go offshore, strengthen and then move out toward New England. That will fire up additional showers and storms. The morning should be mostly dry, with limited drive time during the afternoon. The wettest places will be along the shore. Winds will turn from the northwest to the northeast. That will make it the coolest it’s been in days. I believe we’re just 75 to 80 degrees everywhere.

Yet another low pressure system will move near us, coming up from North Carolina on Saturday. Similar to Friday, I believe the morning will be mostly dry, with areas of rain during the afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans, plan for a backup inside, or to postpone altogether.

There will be plenty of cool air with this and a northwest wind. I believe highs will be in the low to mid-70s, not a day for the water but OK for the park or boardwalk when it will be dry.

floop-gfs-2021063012.prateptype_cat.poac_ma.gif

Forecasted model rainfall from the Global Forecast System model (GFS, American) for Saturday. 

We will rebound the second half of the weekend, though, much like Memorial Day weekend. The Fourth of July itself will see some sunshine. I expect isolated afternoon showers that should be gone in time for fireworks. Highs will be around 80 everywhere on a westerly wind.

Shore Summer Report Card

The most summery day of the holiday weekend continues to look to be Monday. If there is a thunderstorm during the afternoon, it will be well inland. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s for all.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

