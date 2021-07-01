Road flooding, damaging winds possible Thursday, 4th of July weekend unsettled

The transition from hot and humid weather to more seasonable air will take place Thursday. However, it will come at the expense of strong to even severe storms. Fourth of July weekend is coming into better view, with the second half more ideal for the outdoors than the first half.

We’ll kick off Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will begin in the very balmy mid-70s for most of the mainland. The shore will be in the low 70s. This is the warmest morning of our heatwave, which became official Wednesday with our third 90-degree or greater high temperature at Atlantic City International Airport.

We will see another day of southwesterly winds. I expect a sea breeze to develop, which will cool down the shore. Highs on the islands will be in the low 80s. Inland spots will be in the upper 80s to near 90. This is a bit cooler than Wednesday, but I expect the dew points to be a little higher, so it will feel about the same.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay out of the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and make sure your pets are off the blacktop as well, as peak temperatures there will be in the 140s (Yes, 140s).