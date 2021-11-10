Road diet ordinances will pass at next meeting, Atlantic City mayor predicts

ATLANTIC CITY — Ordinances to accept about $2 million in state and federal funding for the first phase of a "road diet" to trim Atlantic Avenue to two traffic lanes will be on next week's regular council agenda, and will pass, Mayor Marty Small Sr. predicted Wednesday.

City Council voted 4-3 against the resolutions at a special meeting Tuesday night, after some residents and council members said the plan would only push traffic to other streets and create gridlock downtown.

The four lanes of vehicle traffic would be cut down to two under the plan, and there would be parallel parking and a bike lane on each side instead. Traffic signals would be synchronized for the most efficient traffic flow.

"There was some confusion with some council members," Small said Wednesday morning. "It will be back on at the regular meeting (Nov. 17)."

If the ordinances do not pass, it is still possible the state will veto the meeting minutes, under the state takeover bill. But Small said that is not the way he wants the project to get done.

"We are trying to self govern. Every time there is a tough decision, we shouldn't have to have the state override (city decisions)," Small said.

