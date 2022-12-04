'Road diet' for Atlantic City's Atlantic Avenue latest of many safety tries

ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s “road diet” for 2.7 miles of Atlantic Avenue is not the first controversial plan for improving traffic flow here and making the streets safer for pedestrians and drivers.

Since 1906, some officials have tried without success to make Pacific Avenue a one-way street.

Mayor Edward Bader — for whom the historic airfield was named — made his attempt in 1920.

Others resurrected the cause many times in the 1980s and '90s, and added one-way plans or other options for Atlantic Avenue into the mix.

For a while in 2008, there was significant support to make Pacific one-way toward the Inlet and Atlantic one-way toward Ventnor, but the initiative fell apart because of opposition from the Atlantic City Jitney Association and the business community.

“Our concern is having two transportation companies operating on the same route,” then Jitney President Tom Woodruff said at the time about jitneys having to use Atlantic Avenue in one direction and NJ Transit buses having to use Pacific in the other.

Current plans to reduce Atlantic Avenue from four vehicle lanes to two are moving forward despite some City Council members' and residents’ objections.

The project is funded by a $10.3 million federal infrastructure grant sought by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

The project also includes putting in ADA-compliant sidewalks, drainage facilities, new bike lanes, traffic signal synchronization, LED streetlights and improved accessibility at transit stops.

The idea is to slow vehicle traffic, synchronize lights so drivers don't speed to make it through them and give pedestrians just two vehicle lanes to cross instead of four.

It's all about safety, after years of planning for safer streets for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers, a report by the state Department of Transportation says.

“Due to high foot traffic, and the nature of the roadway, this segment of Atlantic Avenue (from Maine to Albany avenues) saw 829 crashes in a five-year period, from 2013 to 2017," the NJDOT's Bureau of Research reported in 2021.

"Compared to the rest of the municipality, three times as many incidents involving pedestrians, and twice as many involving cyclists occurred along this 2.65 mile stretch," the NJDOT has said.

In the mid-1990s, the South Jersey Transportation Authority took the lead in studying a variety of options for improving traffic flow on both Pacific and Atlantic avenues, said transportation consultant Tony Marino, who worked for the SJTA at the time.

A December 1996 report, "One-Way Pacific/Atlantic Avenue Options," that Marino helped write, identified eight different possible configurations. It recommended Option 8, which would have made "Pacific Avenue three lanes in the upbeach direction with one contra-flow lane downbeach for jitneys and emergency vehicles."

Under that plan, "Atlantic Avenue remains two-way, but with three lanes running downbeach and two running upbeach."

It also eliminated many left-hand turns off Atlantic Avenue, which the "road diet" plan also does.

It was rejected by the NJDOT because of safety concerns over having the contraflow lane for jitneys, Marino said. But he said the SJTA believed it was necessary so jitneys could use Pacific Avenue exclusively.

"In 1995, business was booming. We were under the assumption it would boom forever," Marino said. "The argument was, we can’t get any more vehicles up and down Pacific Avenue."

Instead, traffic declined because of two developments: Construction of the Atlantic City-Brigantine Connector tunnel to the Marina District took traffic directly from the Atlantic City Expressway to the Marina District when it opened in 2003, and competition when nearby states opened their own casinos, forcing four Atlantic City casinos to close in 2014.

Marina District casinos now account for about 40% of gross gaming revenues, Marino said.

"If you take away 40% of traffic, that alone took a lot of pressure off of both Atlantic and Pacific avenues," Marino said. "It was a major unintended consequence of the tunnel project."

Now attention has turned to safety on Atlantic Avenue.

The most recent attempt on the one-way idea was in 2008, when then Councilman Dennis Mason drafted an ordinance to make both Pacific and Atlantic avenues one-way. The change was supported by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the SJTA, which were also willing to help fund it.

The CRDA was prepared to invest $2.5 million in preliminary engineering and design work, according to past Press stories. The SJTA assigned a contractor to develop a design, and hoped to gather $20 million in funding to lead construction.

But the project could not move forward without council’s consent, and it wasn’t there. After being clobbered with arguments from the Jitney Association and his council colleagues, Mason abandoned his effort and killed the legislation the same night it was introduced.

Today, concerns are more around safety, particularly for pedestrians. About a third of city residents walk or use public transportation to get to work, and the streets need to be safe for them as well as for tourists, according to the NJDOT.