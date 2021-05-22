'Road diet' for Atlantic Avenue criticized by Small opponents

ATLANTIC CITY — A “road diet” for Atlantic Avenue would starve the city of business and snarl traffic, two opponents of Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday night during a candidates forum.
“I’m absolutely opposed (to the road diet),” said Tom Foley, a former assemblyman who is running against Small in the Democratic primary June 8. “We have 33 million visitors a year, and we hope they come back. We need traffic flow in the city.”
Small plans to cut the vehicle travel lanes on Atlantic Avenue from four to two and add parking and a bike lane on each side of the main artery in the city.
It is designed to improve pedestrian safety in the resort, he said.
As emergency management coordinator for the city, Foley said he developed plans for all the concerts and evacuations.
ATLANTIC CITY — Four-lane Atlantic Avenue is about to get slimmer and, the city hopes, safer.
“If we don’t have four lanes, we will have tie-ups forever on that street,” Foley said.
Small, Foley and Republican candidate Tom Forkin participated in the forum sponsored by the Chelsea Neighborhood Association.
“I agree with Tom Foley — it’s a train wreck,” Forkin said of the road diet proposal. “If you are going to go down (to) two lanes, how are ambulances going to get through? And bus traffic? Let’s use common sense. How about getting it paved?”
The entirety of Atlantic Avenue will be repaved as part of the project, Small said, along with new lighting, curbing and streetscape.
He said he is relying on experts who have recommended the move as a way of increasing safety — particularly for pedestrians.
MARGATE — City commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday and are expected to discuss plans …
City Engineer Uzo Ahiarakwe has said the federal government required the road to go to two vehicle lanes to qualify for federal funding.
The forum got heated at times, with Small personally attacking his two opponents, whom he referred to as “the two TFs.”
Chelsea Neighborhood Association President Carol Ruffu admonished Small over his attacks.
The forum followed a week of Small and Foley sniping with each other through news releases.
Small demanded Foley denounce former President Donald Trump, whom Foley has supported, and Foley continued to say a federal lawsuit against Small and his wife, La’Quetta, over their alleged knowledge of the actions of a child predator proves Small is unfit for office.
Atlantic Avenue is the Main Street of Atlantic City. Unfortunately, it is also the main vehi…
“Marty Small brings up Donald Trump to divert attention away from his own poor record as mayor and the many questions surrounding him,” Foley said earlier in the week. “The people of Atlantic City want to know what he knew about Kayan Frazier’s preying on kids and when he knew it. They want to know why he and his wife, according to a federal lawsuit, apparently failed the children of Atlantic City and left them in harm’s way.”
Small and his wife have denied the allegations.
Frazier is a former substitute teacher in the Atlantic City school district and La’Quetta Small’s cousin. He pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation in February. He worked in the Pennsylvania Avenue School when La’Quetta Small was principal there.
Last week, the mother of a child sexually abused by Frazier sued Marty and La’Quetta Small, the city’s school board and others over how the district handled the case.
This week, Small challenged Foley to disavow a statement he made during a May 8 forum, when he called Trump’s record in Atlantic City “untarnished.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr., 46, officially announced Thursday he will run for ree…
Small also called on Foley to disavow his supporter Craig Callaway, “a convicted felon who served a jail sentence for accepting bribes during his term as an Atlantic City councilman and notorious in Atlantic County for his dirty campaigning and voter suppression tactics.” Callaway, a Democrat, campaigned for Republican Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd District’s 2020 congressional race.
Also participating in the Thursday evening forum were 10 of the candidates for three At-large City Council seats. They were each given a few minutes to introduce themselves, but were not asked questions and did not engage with each other.
Running for council as a team with Small are Bruce Weekes, 34, constituent services director in the mayor’s office; Stephanie Marshall, 47, who has a finance degree and was a longtime Atlantic City Housing Authority board member and volunteer; and council President George Tibbitt, who is running for reelection.
Democratic Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy will skip the primary and run for reelection in the general, he has said. He will be without the benefit of being on the Small ticket. He did not participate in the forum.
Also running independently as a Democrat is Geoffrey Dorsey, 39, a construction firm owner.
The team running with Foley consists of Aaron Carrington, 39, a father of nine and religious leader who holds an associate’s degree and said he was formerly incarcerated for a crime he did not commit; Mohammed Suhel Ahmed, 52, a Unite Here Local 54 member who works at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa; and Shameeka Harvey-Cottman, 32, a tax clerk for the city and member of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee.
On April 29, the Atlantic City Democratic Committee endorsed the Foley team.
The Republican team running with Forkin is Matthew James Diullio-Jusino, a young family man who grew up in Chelsea; Rhizwan Khan Malik, a former council member, small business owner and property owner in the city; and Maria Lacca, a real estate agent.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.