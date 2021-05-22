'Road diet' for Atlantic Avenue criticized by Small opponents

The entirety of Atlantic Avenue will be repaved as part of the project, Small said, along with new lighting, curbing and streetscape.

He said he is relying on experts who have recommended the move as a way of increasing safety — particularly for pedestrians.

City Engineer Uzo Ahiarakwe has said the federal government required the road to go to two vehicle lanes to qualify for federal funding.

The forum got heated at times, with Small personally attacking his two opponents, whom he referred to as “the two TFs.”

Chelsea Neighborhood Association President Carol Ruffu admonished Small over his attacks.

The forum followed a week of Small and Foley sniping with each other through news releases.

Small demanded Foley denounce former President Donald Trump, whom Foley has supported, and Foley continued to say a federal lawsuit against Small and his wife, La’Quetta, over their alleged knowledge of the actions of a child predator proves Small is unfit for office.

