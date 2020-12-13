Road detours set for several Atlantic County communities

Two road detours are scheduled this week in Egg Harbor Township.

From Monday through Sunday, a detour will be in effect 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire Road and Old Zion Road, in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m Thursday, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township between Fire Road and Old Zion Road will be closed to traffic in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road will be closed to traffic in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges from 2 -10 p.m.

Buena Borough

From Monday to Friday, a 24-hour detour will remain in effect on Brewster Road between Summer Avenue and Forest Grove Road for county stormwater drainage improvements.

Various roads will serve as the detour route. Businesses along Brewster Road will remain open unless otherwise impacted by COVID-19 closures.

Pleasantville

A detour will be in effect Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Decatur Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for utility work by the South Jersey Gas Company.

