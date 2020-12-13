Road detours set for EHT on Mill and Steelmanville roads

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—Two road detours are scheduled this week in the township. From Monday through Sunday a detour will be in effect 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire Road and Old Zion Road, in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges.
On Thursday, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township, between Fire Road and Old Zion Road, will be closed to traffic in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, will be closed to traffic in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges from 2 -10 p.m.
Contact: 609-272-7239
