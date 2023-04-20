OCEAN CITY — Portions of Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue are expected to be temporarily closed Friday while paving work is completed, city officials said.
The intersection of Ninth and Asbury is scheduled to close at 6 a.m., officials said in a news release.
Ninth Street also will be closed between West and Central avenues. Asbury Avenue is anticipated to be closed between Eighth and 10th streets.
Drivers traveling across town should use Eighth or 10th streets to avoid the construction zone, officials said.
Asbury Avenue will be open to local traffic with nonstop access to businesses in the 800 and 900 blocks, but vehicles will be barred from crossing the intersection.
The roads are expected to be reopened by the end of the day, officials said, adding the paving work is the final step in an emergency storm-drainage repair project that began last week.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.