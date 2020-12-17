Road closures, detours scheduled for Millville and Avalon

A railroad crossing rehabilitation project in Millville will require a four-day closure and detour of North Fifth and Sassafras streets from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Construction will remove the existing railroad crossing and replace it with a new concrete crossing, as well as new asphalt, the DOT said in a news release. Local access will be permitted for residents and businesses.

Motorists traveling south on North Fifth Street will be directed to turn right onto East Pine Street, then left onto North Fourth Street, then left onto East Main Street back to North Fifth Street.

Motorists traveling north on North Fifth Street will be directed to turn right onto East Main Street, then left onto North Sixth Street, then left onto East Pine Street back to North Fifth Street.

Motorists traveling east on Sassafras Street will be directed to turn left onto North Fourth Street, then right onto East Pine Street, then right onto North Sixth Street back to Sassafras Street.