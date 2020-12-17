Road closures, detours scheduled for Millville and Avalon

A railroad crossing rehabilitation project in Millville will require a four-day closure and detour of North Fifth and Sassafras streets from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said Thursday.
Construction will remove the existing railroad crossing and replace it with a new concrete crossing, as well as new asphalt, the DOT said in a news release. Local access will be permitted for residents and businesses.
Motorists traveling south on North Fifth Street will be directed to turn right onto East Pine Street, then left onto North Fourth Street, then left onto East Main Street back to North Fifth Street.
Motorists traveling north on North Fifth Street will be directed to turn right onto East Main Street, then left onto North Sixth Street, then left onto East Pine Street back to North Fifth Street.
Motorists traveling east on Sassafras Street will be directed to turn left onto North Fourth Street, then right onto East Pine Street, then right onto North Sixth Street back to Sassafras Street.
Meanwhile, in Avalon, The Ingrams Thorofare bridge will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday due to construction. Avalon Boulevard will be closed to through traffic during these hours.
Local traffic will be permitted to access Avalon Boulevard up to the bridge from either side but will not be permitted to cross. Due to current load restrictions on the 96th Street bridge to Stone Harbor, vehicles over 15 tons will not be able to access Stone Harbor or Avalon until traffic resumes on the Ingrams Thorofare bridge.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
