Road closures, bike ban in place for weekend marathon in Atlantic City

On April 3 2022, in Atlantic City the April Fools half-marathon kicked off in front of Resorts casino on the boardwalk, with runners making their way south through Downbeach.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

ATLANTIC CITY — Drivers are being advised of weekend detours because of the Atlantic City Marathon and Half Marathon.

Bikes will be prohibited on the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the city. Bike riding will also be banned on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, both the Brigantine Connector and Atlantic City Expressway access tunnel will be closed between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. 

Delays on Sunday are also anticipated throughout Ventnor, Margate and Longport.

Drivers using Jerome Avenue, from Ventnor Avenue to the Margate bridge, should expect delays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Delays are also expected on Atlantic Avenue, from Washington Avenue in Ventnor to 11th Avenue in Longport, at the time.

Parking won't be allowed on the marathon route, according to the flyer.

More information about the race is available online at acraceseries.com.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

