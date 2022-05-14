Road closues planned for half marathon in A.C. Sunday; traffic advisories in place in EHT

Police are asking weekend drivers throughout the city to observe several road closures scheduled to accommodate the Rock N' Roll Atlantic City 5K and Half-Marathon.

The 5k will be held Saturday, and the half-marathon is set for Sunday. Both start at 7:30 a.m.

Most road closures and detours will only fall on Sunday from 6:30-11:15 a.m. Streets will gradually reopen once participants reach certain checkpoints and course materials have been removed from the roadway, the event's webpage says.

The affected areas include Albany Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, Filbert Avenue, Franklin Boulevard, West End Boulevard, Trenton Avenue, Washington Avenue, Porter Avenue, Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk.

Questions, alternate directions or concerns can be directed to community.cgi@ironman.com.

EHT traffic advisories: A series of traffic advisories will be in place for Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County officials announced Friday.

Until further notice, the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire and Old Zion roads, will be closed to traffic with a detour in place 24 hours a day. Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

Zion Road: From Monday to Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. On Wednesday, Zion Road will be closed to all traffic between 2 and 10 p.m.

Steelmanville Road: From Monday to Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday to Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For a complete list of advisories or updates, go to aclink.org.