Road closed, fire department investigating gas leak near Northfield Community School

The Northfield Fire Department is investigating a possible gas leak near the Community School Thursday morning.
Northfield police said that Zion Road between New and Mill roads is closed due to the investigation.
More information was not immediately available.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.