Rise of respiratory virus has local doctors wary

Rising case counts of respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, have South Jersey doctors, who say the local trend is mirroring a national surge, warning the public about the spreading virus.

While few people have developed severe cases, the virus is still spreading, said Dr. Thomas Brabson, chair of emergency services at AtlantiCare.

One factor driving the growing case count is increased testing, some of it driven by COVID-19 and flu concerns, he said.

"It's really the symptoms that they (children) are showing at home that we want to make sure the parents and guardians are aware of, and when to bring them to be seen by their health care professional," Brabson said.

Nationally, doctors are worried about flu, COVID-19 and RSV spreading at the same time.

“I’m calling it an emergency,” Dr. Juan Salazar, of Connecticut Children’s Hospital, where RSV has caused a shuffling of patients into playrooms and other spaces not normally used for beds. Salazar spoke to the Associated Press in late October.

The virus is known to spread amongst young children, specifically newborns and those under age 2.

Health care leaders are seeing a wave in more intense illness in both young children and adults from the virus this fall, all of which is coinciding with flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, American hospitals, pediatric physician offices and urgent cares have seen growing numbers of patients test positive for the virus that usually causes a runny nose, cough and fever. Doctors fear this fall's RSV outbreak on top of flu and the coronavirus could strain hospital staff already exhausted by the pandemic.

As of early November, AtlantiCare has reported 418 patients 18 and younger have tested positive for the virus through its at its pediatric facilities, hospitals and urgent care centers. That's an increase from 321 positive tests in 2021, AtlantiCare spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said.

Currently, AtlantiCare is seeing about 20 new RSV cases a day in children 17 and younger, she said.

Among U.S. children under 5, RSV typically causes about 58,000 hospitalizations and up to 500 deaths in a year. For adults 65 and older, RSV causes 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths yearly, according to federal data.

Cape Regional Health System hasn't been overburdened by a rush of RSV patients, but it has seen its share of patients this year, chief medical officer Dr. Andrea McCoy said on Friday.

In recent weeks, 37 children have tested positive for the virus. Another 20 have been confirmed to have the flu virus, McCoy said of numbers at Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May County's lone hospital.

No children were hospitalized at Cape Regional with RSV or flu on Friday, McCoy said.

The doctor said severe childhood cases have been minimal.

"Most of our patients are able to be safely treated at home, though over the last two weeks, two children with severe RSV infection were transferred to pediatric hospitals," McCoy said.

Doctors say COVID-19 restrictions implemented to control the pandemic have contributed to the rise in RSV.

Masking requirements, shielding babies and children from the virus and the closing of daycare centers and schools limited exposures that would have otherwise occurred, allowing children to develop an immune response.

Instead, their minimal-to-little exposure kept their immune systems from developing a response to an illness similar to a cold, Brabson said.

Brabson advises that parents of newborns should stay attuned to their child's breathing. Emergency care should be sought if a child appears to be in distress.

He said this year's warning should be seen as transparency on public health, and not be misconceived as a scare tactic.

"The real mission in medicine is to teach," Brabson said. "If we do more teaching up front, then, theoretically, we'd have to do less treating on the back end."

A vaccine is in the works, an effort underway after a failed attempt in the 1960s.

Sanofi and AstraZeneca recently reported the European Commission approved nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed antibody designed to protect infants during their first exposure to RSV. Pfizer last week said preliminary tests were promising for a vaccine it's developing for to-be moms to help protect their babies against the virus.

Health professionals are also encouraging measures seen throughout the pandemic to help slow the spread of RSV, such as masking indoors if one is sick or staying home from work.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.