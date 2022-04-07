Rio Station sold, plans for a new restaurant

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Before the sprawling shopping center, before the Walmart Supercenter near the Starbucks across Route 9 or the super Wawa on the corner, the Rio Station was the Rio Grande landmark.

The restaurant and bar opened at 3505 Route 9 in 1986, with a train-station motif that has remained throughout the decades. But big changes are on the way.

Bill and Megan Bumbernick of Wildwood Crest settled on the property this week. On Monday, they were at the Middle Township Committee meeting where the governing body approved the liquor license transfer, a key step in the sale.

The married couple own the Surfing Pig in North Wildwood, a waterfront space with extensive outside seating.

Bill Bumbernick told committee members and the residents at the meeting that they will operate the restaurant as the Rio Station this summer, with some upgrades, but plan to eventually demolish and build new.

“We’re super excited to have that location,” he said. “For this year, we’re going to spruce up the front a little bit, spruce up the inside, improve some of the operations.”

He said they will also get a better idea of what will work at the site and work with the township on plans for something new.

“We’ll eventually develop it into a new and exciting brand for Middle Township,” Bumbernick said.

The restaurant has been in the same family for more than 35 years, when Ric Rutherford II opened its doors. His son, Ric Rutherford III, took over the operation decades later. On the restaurant’s Facebook page, the family posted a photo showing three generations in the restaurant, writing, “It’s official. We did it! Thank you everyone for all the memories. You are loved and will be missed.”

Hundreds of people responded, with many offering congratulations or offering stories of memorable times at the station, including some who held their weddings there.

The deal included purchase of both the property and the license, Bill Bumbernick said after the meeting.

“Everything all together was $2.8 million,” he said.

Plans are to close the restaurant for several days, with planned work to include new paint and improvements in the kitchen.

Bill Bumbernick said it will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and ready to reopen by next Thursday, April 14.

He and his wife have been meeting with staff members. He said they plan to combine some operations with the Surfing Pig, and will try to keep the current staff in place.

“Everyone’s staying on,” said Megan Bumbernick. “We’re integrating our staff with the Surfing Pig.”

Bumbernick said they are working on a site plan for the building, but still need local approvals and may need some state clearances as well.

“Once we get all the approvals in place we’re ready to go,” he said.

The plan is to keep the Rio Station open and operating while construction on the new building is underway. The new owners hope to have the new restaurant complete and operating by May of 2023.

Bill Bumbernick had been a tech CEO in Philadelphia when he sold his company in 2011. He said the family rode an RV across country, with a teacher along for the children, later buying a 42-acre farm. But he said they wanted to be at the shore.

When the owner of the building at South Dock in North Wildwood was ready to sell, Bumbernick said, the family sold the farm and on-site restaurant and began the Surfing Pig.

There had been speculation about the future of the Rio Station for years, which got more intense once the liquor license transfer appeared on the Township Committee agenda. The former owner was not above playing into the rumors, Bill Bumbernick said.

As an April fool’s prank, he said, Rutherford put on the sign out front “Coming Soon: Applebee’s.”

Rio Grande is one of the busiest retail areas in Cape May County, with national chain stores and multiple restaurants near the intersection of Route 9 and Route 47.

