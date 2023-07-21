MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A path winds through a green and shady stretch of woods in Rio Grande, with carefully kept campsites lined on either side.

Time may be running out for those who live there, with a new township ordinance banning living in tents.

A woman told Jim Chew, who describes himself as an advocate for the homeless of Rio Grande, that she just spoke on the phone with new police Chief Jennifer Pooler, who said they had to be out of that area by Monday.

The woman declined to give her name, or speak on the record. She cited the advice of her attorney.

“The lawyer said don’t say anything,” she said.

A man walking along the path gave a similar answer to a request for an interview, that an attorney who agreed to represent them said they should not answer questions.

Jeffrey Wild, an attorney at the Lowenstein Sandler law firm and a trustee of the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness, confirmed Thursday that he is representing four people who live in tents in the woods around the Rio Grande section of the township, adding he is willing to take on additional clients.

“I’m hoping to solve the issue generally, not just for my clients,” Wild said. “I’m willing to talk to anyone who is in danger of going to jail because they have or are about to have no place where they can legally live.”

Wild said he was contacted by Chew, who put him in touch with Wild’s clients. Chew has been the most vocal and persistent critic of the township’s new ordinance on temporary structures. At Monday's Township Committee meeting, Chew accused committee members of infringing on freedom, and suggested the township was cold hearted toward those without homes.

He suggested the township was harassing him and the homeless.

“They sleep tonight in violation of your recent ordinance. You left them little or no choice, given their resources and the desire to live in Rio Grande,” Chew said. “I served 21 years in the United States Air Force, protecting the freedoms that we used to have.”

At previous meetings, Mayor Tim Donohue and others have said they cannot allow a tent city to spring up in Rio Grande, and cited unhealthy or potentially dangerous conditions in the areas where people have been living in tents.

On Monday, Donohue did not respond to Chew. On Thursday, he declined to comment for this story.

Some people living in this stretch of woods have been there for a few months, others have lived there much longer. Wild said some of his clients have lived in that stretch of woods for years.

“It’s not like they just arrived. They’re residents just like anybody else,” Wild said.

But in this case, they do not have enough money to afford shelter.

Some former tent sites were empty, and in once case the occupant appeared to have moved on and left the tent behind. Chew had told the people staying in the area that they had until Friday to vacate or they could be issued a summons.

On July 11, the township code enforcement office issued the owners of the property a letter stating July 21 as the deadline for the removal of all temporary structures, citing a township ordinance that disallows them where there is no permanent structure. Each tent would be treated as a separate offense.

An attempt to contact the property owner Thursday was unsuccessful. Chew said the owner knows about the tents and has not objected, but he wants to avoid trouble for the property owner.

While the tents in this section of the woods appeared well cared for, and there were no signs of fires and less litter than is found in most paths, there were plenty of indications of the issues that Donohue had cited.

Chew did not visit another area farther along the path, which the other residents described in terms usually reserved for a disaster area. One person at the site had just been arrested on domestic assault charges.

The other person who lived at the site had apparently deconstructed the shelter, at least according to the conversations between Chew and the other residents, and police often come into the area, either during emergencies or to serve warrants.

While they were talking, the woman who had allegedly damaged the site returned, bringing a rolling cart loaded with multiple items. Chew barred her from going back, saying she should return with an empty cart to instead clean out the site. He told her not to bring “that garbage” back to the site.

“This isn’t garbage. This is my stuff,” she told Chew.

He told her not to leave it by the path entrance or on the street nearby, but said she could not take it back to the site.

“If you put it there, I’ll call the police and they will arrest you,” Chew said.

As the Township Committee considered the ordinance banning the use of temporary structures, like tents, as dwelling units, several residents of Rio Grande said action needed to be taken. They described problems with crime and substance abuse, and said there were mental health problems that impacted the quality of life in the community.

In previous public statements, Donohue has said when police evict people from encampments, they bring along social workers who can offer help in accessing social services.

The stretch where Chew helps people settle is not the only encampment. There are tents on state land, along the right-of-way of Atlantic City Electric, on preserved natural areas and in other stretches of woods throughout the area.

There are also people staying in vehicles in multiple parking areas around Rio Grande.

And the population appears to be increasing, both as reported by residents and by Chew, who said he sees more and more unfamiliar people walking on the sidewalks, carrying backpacks or rolling carts.

While the township says it cannot allow tent cities, Chew said he does not know where else people can go if they cannot afford traditional shelter. He cited court cases that have found municipalities cannot make it a crime to sleep in public if there is no other option.

Chew said he is considering advising people to move to the public park in Rio Grande, where there are bathrooms, running water and other amenities.

“But I’m trying to be peaceful about this. That would be war,” Chew said.

Wild said he and his clients do not want to go to court over the issue, and he expects the township does not want that, either. He said his clients have lived in the community lawfully and responsibly.

“Many of these men and women work in the community, where they have lived on private property with the consent of the landowner,” Wild said. “We are hopeful that Middle Township and Cape May County, which has no shelter for people experiencing homeless, will work with us to find a cooperative solution, as opposed to criminalizing homelessness, which is illegal under federal and New Jersey law.”

He said he hopes to hear back from township officials soon.

“Hopefully we can all agree that in New Jersey in 2023, every man, woman and child should have a safe place to live and sleep,” Wild said.