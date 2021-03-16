Rio Grande motor vehicle office closed until March 29 due to COVID-19

The state Motor Vehicle Commission's licensing center in Middle Township is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 and will reopen March 29, the agency said Tuesday.
The employee who tested positive was last in the office Saturday, the commission said in a news release.
The MVC offers about 75% of transactions online at njmvc.gov. There are nearly 30 online services available at the website, including most renewals for licenses and registrations, the commission said. Before scheduling an appointment, customers can check first to see if their transaction can be completed online.
Nearly all in-person transactions at both licensing centers and vehicle centers require an appointment scheduled at njmvc.com, the commission said. Appointments are scheduled up to 60 days in advance.
The commission has more than doubled daily appointments for license and registration renewals recently.
Any appointments canceled due to an MVC location closure must be rescheduled on the website, the commission said. Customers will get an email when their appointment has been canceled.
If a customer can’t make an appointment, it should be canceled using guidance in the commission's confirmation email to open the appointment for others. License/ID and registration renewals that can’t be completed online require an appointment, the commission said.
Renewals are not available on a walk-in basis, the commission said.
Customers should check the expiration date on their documents and renew early, the commission said.
Most licenses can be renewed online three months before expiration, and most vehicle registrations two months before expiration. If a person can’t renew online, an appointment can be made within the renewal window, the commission said.
Before all commission visits, customers should log on to njmvc.gov to check if the agency might be closed because of an employee testing positive for COVID-19 or for any other reason.
