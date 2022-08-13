Rio Grande has a reputation. Middle Township wants to change that.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — At the center of Rio Grande stands a crossroads, the intersection of two major routes, 9 and 47, through Cape May County.

The community itself is also at a crossroads. Drugs, homelessness and petty crime are on the rise, according to township officials, as are property values. According to police, methamphetamine sales are increasing, joining heroin and fentanyl as a major concern, and the number of people without permanent homes has increased in the area.

“It’s not new,” police Chief Christopher Leusner said. “The problem has increased. It’s always been something that we’ve had to deal with, but it seems to be getting worse.”

At the most recent meeting of the Township Committee, Mayor Tim Donohue said business owners want action and have complained that the township is not doing enough.

“My response is that we’re doing what we can do within the law,” Donohue said. He pointed his finger at Trenton, saying the state is not doing enough to help municipalities address social problems, while arguing that state directives on bail reform and police policy have pulled tools out of the hands of local law enforcement.

“We need help with this,” Donohue said. “In my opinion, a lot of the issue has been generated by the state’s failure to address the mental health issue, to address the homelessness issue, while at the same time precipitating the conditions that cause these problems.”

State officials say addressing homelessness is a priority.

A spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy’s office declined to respond to Donohue’s comments, forwarding a request for an interview to Lisa Ryan with the state Department of Community Affairs. In an email Tuesday, Ryan addressed the state’s efforts on getting people in homes.

“A central part of DCA’s mission is to ensure that people who are living in New Jersey and facing homelessness can access housing that meets their needs and that they can afford,” she wrote. “We continue to collaborate with our partners on the shared goal of preventing homelessness in our state.”

That includes coordinating efforts with state and local governments and private organizations, she said. The department provides more than 40,000 vouchers for low-income families each year, she said, and cited other state programs aimed at addressing the issue.

Other changes cited in Middle Township, such as bail rules that keep most people charged with minor crimes out of jail to new rules on the use of force by police, have separate histories. The state Attorney General’s Office has undertaken sweeping changes to police procedures in New Jersey, which supporters say increases accountability and protects marginalized communities, while bail reform was approved by voters, with an aim of disconnecting how much money a defendant has from whether they spend time behind bars awaiting trial.

In Cape May County, many officials and residents see the efforts as interlinked and achieving one result, often described as handcuffing the police. On Aug. 9, Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio slammed statewide changes, stating “law enforcement is being hindered by current state laws.”

In Rio Grande, according to Donohue, state changes mean police sometimes cannot make an arrest, or that the person who was arrested is soon back on the same corner, creating some of the same problems.

At the same time, the commercial area of Rio Grande is one of the busiest in Cape May County. It is one of the few places in the county with multiple national brand outlets including Walmart, Starbucks and Lowe’s.

While other retail areas in in the county either cater to tourists, such as the boardwalks and downtowns of the beach communities, or struggle to fill large retail spaces, there appear to be few empty storefronts in Rio Grande.

Seeking solutions

On Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures climbed into the upper 90s, a few people found shade under trees or buildings in Rio Grande, while vehicle traffic was brisk.

Middle Township includes multiple distinct communities, each with separate histories and character. Decades ago, Rio Grande was almost rural, at least compared to what is there now, with several working farms and few businesses.

When Township Committee member Jim Norris was growing up there, he said, he and his friends would ride bikes to a park on Railroad Avenue. There was a movie theater and a Kmart, along with family farms and produce stands.

“It was a safe area,” he said. Norris now lives in the township’s Del Haven section.

Today, there remain residential neighborhoods, along with a swath of large-scale retailers and a line of restaurants and other businesses.

Norris has proposed creating a Rio Grande Community Partnership aimed at tackling some of the challenges, bringing together residents, business owners, police, social service agencies and local government to approach what he described as quality-of-life issues in the area.

“I grew up in Rio Grande and the area has certainly changed in my lifetime,” Norris said in a statement. “Many of those changes have been positive, but we need to recognize that we face growing issues related to the social ills affecting our entire country. We must come together to seek smart and innovative solutions to the challenges presented by homelessness, petty crime, drug use and an ongoing housing shortage.”

Incidents of panhandling have increased in the area, he said.

Norris plans to introduce a resolution forming the community partnership at the next committee meeting, set for Monday. Those interested in participating can email Norris at jnorris@middletownship.com.

Bigger than Rio Grande

Leusner said the drug issues appear to be a regional problem, but for southern Cape May County, Rio Grande sees the largest number of people without homes. In part, Norris cited the number of services available in the area, both through the county’s social service programs, many of which are located at the County Commons complex in the former Kmart and through organizations such as The Branches, an outreach organization that provides a safe place for the elderly, disabled people, homeless people and other marginalized communities.

But Rio Grande’s issues reflect national trends, local officials indicate. This month, Atlantic City police broke up a homeless encampment under Caesars’ Playground Pier, and in July, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds suggested the creation of mental health courts to reduce homelessness and crime in Atlantic City. Close to 10,000 people in New Jersey are without homes, according to a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report.

Pointing fingers

After the last meeting, when asked what specific state policies he was addressing, Donohue suggested speaking with Leusner. The police chief cited changes in drug enforcement, saying he has received calls from business owners complaining about used hypodermic syringes in front of a store.

“We used to be able to make an arrest,” Leusner said. “Now, we tell the business owner we’re sorry. I understand there’s kids in the area and there’s needles, but due to the recent changes in state law we’re unable to take any action.”

Police and other agencies now routinely use the opioid overdose treatment naloxone, and have been directed to leave more naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, with people after it has been deployed. That appears to have eased the number of fatal overdoses, Leusner said.

“We’re still using Narcan on a regular basis, but we’re seeing an increase in meth,” Leusner said. Police recently evicted an encampment of about 15 to 20 tents in the woods in Rio Grande, at the request of the property owner. Leusner said advocates for those living in the tents had asked for more time before they moved on, and after that, officers and public works crews cleaned up the area.

Police don’t just want to arrest more people or hold them longer in county jail, he said, but he expressed frustration at the situation.

“We end up becoming the social services agency of last resort. At the end of the day, that’s a policy decision by folks higher up in government,” he said.

Spinning wheels

Donohue said the township has reached out for help from county and state representatives, as well as U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd. More specific requests are expected with input from the proposed Rio Grande Community Partnership.

The three members of the Township Committee are Republican, as are the five county commissioners and Van Drew, while Murphy and the majority of both houses in the state Legislature are Democrats.

In his public comments, Donohue described the changes to state law as well intentioned, but stated the impact is only beginning.

“It’s not that we don’t have compassion for these people. We do,” Donohue said. “We certainly don’t have all the answers. It’s a problem that I think is going to get worse based on the economic conditions that we’re in, based on the state of government policy where it stands.”