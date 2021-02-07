Rio Grande clinic vaccinates 600 veterans

Before Jan. 30, the Wilmington, Delaware, Veterans Affairs Medical Center had never done a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

But thanks to the center’s level of preparedness, many patients couldn’t tell.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center vaccinated nearly 600 veterans at the Cape May County Veterans Clinic in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township on Jan. 30. It was the the first of two such clinics the center held. It had a similar one in Dover, Delaware, the next day.

“To see how it went, it was amazing,” said Jacob Dillon, the public affairs officer for the center. “A lot of (the veterans) were like, ‘It feels like you have been doing this a while,’ but it was our first event and things ran smoothly.”

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center originally began vaccinating veterans in Wilmington. Then, it started taking appointments at its other clinics, including the one in the Rio Grande, for veterans that were already enrolled in VA health care at those sites. When their supply started to grow, Dillon said leadership pushed for something on a larger scale.