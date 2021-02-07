Rio Grande clinic vaccinates 600 veterans

Before Jan. 30, the Wilmington, Delaware, Veterans Affairs Medical Center had never done a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
But thanks to the center’s level of preparedness, many patients couldn’t tell.
The Veterans Affairs Medical Center vaccinated nearly 600 veterans at the Cape May County Veterans Clinic in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township on Jan. 30. It was the the first of two such clinics the center held. It had a similar one in Dover, Delaware, the next day.
“To see how it went, it was amazing,” said Jacob Dillon, the public affairs officer for the center. “A lot of (the veterans) were like, ‘It feels like you have been doing this a while,’ but it was our first event and things ran smoothly.”
The Veterans Affairs Medical Center originally began vaccinating veterans in Wilmington. Then, it started taking appointments at its other clinics, including the one in the Rio Grande, for veterans that were already enrolled in VA health care at those sites. When their supply started to grow, Dillon said leadership pushed for something on a larger scale.
Though the news was only announced the week of the clinics, appointments did not take much time to fill up. There was even a two-hour window for walk-in patients, but many came well before then as they had come a long way for it.
“We gave our first shots at 9 (a.m.), and we had people for the walk-in clinic there already,” Dillon said. “I know that people said that they drove from northern Jersey all the way down. Word travels fast in the veteran community when there are events for veterans.”
Vaccinations, so far, have been limited to veterans ages 75 years and older. Those who made appointments or were able to get a walk-in spot were enrolled in VA health care if they weren’t already enrolled so the second dose could be scheduled more easily. Dillon said the center wanted to give priority to the most vulnerable veterans first, but the window of eligibility has since been opened to include 65 year olds.
The clinics in Delaware and South Jersey continue to take appointments for enrolled veterans that go to those clinics. Another large-scale event will be organized in a few weeks for those seeking second doses from the first event. Though there are no plans for another first-dose event, Dillon said that could change once supply increases.
Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.