Rio Grande Avenue closes Wednesday in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Rio Grande Avenue is closed Wednesday until 4 p.m. between Susquehanna and Arctic avenues, police said.

Traffic for the George Reading Bridge will be directed to Taylor Avenue. Hand Avenue will be used for eastbound traffic, police said in a news release.

Arctic and New Jersey avenues can be used for both north and southbound traffic. Most businesses near that area can be accessible from Hand Avenue, police said.

