Rio Grande Ambulance Corps likely to close

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — It appears that the days are numbered for the volunteer Rio Grande Ambulance Corps.

“Unfortunately, if we don’t have that contract with Middle Township, we’ll have to close our doors,” said Kyle Lindholm, the chief of the volunteer ambulance corps. “We just got an email from the township. Our services will no longer be needed as of June 15, 2022.”

Township Committee last week approved a deal with Inspira Medical Centers Inc. to provide ambulance services for the township, a little less than a year after Lower Township did the same. Under the contract, the company will receive $100,000 a year for two years, with an option to extend that for three additional years.

Township officials say the arrangement will mean better service for residents and save hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Lindholm is not convinced.

In an interview Thursday, he sought to cast doubt on relying on an out-of-town agency for emergency services.

“I’m concerned about our residents,” he said.

Mayor Tim Donohue said on Friday that the township looked closely at how Inspira operated in Lower Township and heard nothing but positive reports from officials there.

“The elected officials, the administration, across the board, they are all happy with Inspira,” Donohue said.

Lower Township moved to private EMS response when its volunteer ambulance service was close to collapse, hobbled by debt and having an increasingly difficult time finding enough volunteers. Officials there said the pandemic was the final blow.

In Middle Township, emergency response had been divided among three agencies, the paid EMS and the volunteer crews in Rio Grande and Cape May Court House, known as the Middle Township Ambulance Corps.

Donohue said the system was cobbled together, and badly needed a new solution.

“We needed to come up with a plan that’s going to be viable for the next decade, not for the coming months,” Donohue said. “We’re running out of Band-Aids. If it wasn’t broke, we wouldn’t try to fix it.”

As Lindholm tells it, the township reduced the available ambulances from the paid EMS squad from two to one during the day, putting increased pressure on the volunteers. After responding to about 90 calls in 2018, the volunteer corps had about 300 last year, he said.

Lindholm said the volunteer organization tried to work with the township on a solution. Donohue sees it differently.

“Rio Grande Rescue, frankly, was not real communicative with us. They did not seem too interested in finding a way to keep everything viable going forward,” Donohue said.

He said there was a proposal raised by the paid EMS members, including pay raises for members, new equipment and bringing the number of members to 11, when there are currently five.

“It was basically another million-dollar investment to get the department where it needed to be,” Donohue said. Even then, he added, there was no guarantee the township could find enough qualified people to fill the slots.

For the volunteer crews, the township ratified an agreement with the all-volunteer Middle Township Ambulance Corps, which included a $40,000 payment for the company. Both companies had received that money each year in the past, but Rio Grande will not get it going forward.

Lindholm said that money makes the difference between keeping the lights on or shutting down the rescue squad. He said the squad has amended its bylaws to allow it to donate the ambulances and other equipment to other ambulance squads.

According to Donohue, the Middle Township Ambulance Corps reached out and worked out an agreement with Inspira to provide mutual aid in Middle Township.

“We’re out of the EMS business for the foreseeable future,” Donohue said of the township, stating that it was unreasonable for the Rio Grande Rescue Squad to ask for township money to keep the organization viable.

“If they were to reach some sort of agreement with Inspira, then we could talk about that,” Donohue said.

Lindholm said the volunteer crew has 25 active members. He said the squad responds to mutual aid requests from neighboring communities, and keeps crews available overnight and on weekends.

“A lot of people are going to be affected by our closing,” Lindholm said.

No one from the Township of Middle EMS, the township’s paid responders, responded to requests for an interview after Township Committee approved the contract April 4.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

