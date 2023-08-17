LOWER TOWNSHIP — A jet skier was tossed from their watercraft last weekend after hitting a sandbar in the Cape May Canal, State Police said Thursday.
The Yamaha watercraft hit the obstacle near Navigational Marker No. 12 in the canal at 12:49 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Philip Curry said. The vessel was eastbound in the canal in front of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal around the time it crashed.
The rider was thrown from the watercraft, but Curry said their injuries were not life threatening.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.