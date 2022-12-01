Rick Ross, Limp Bizkit among acts headlining Bamboozle Music Festival in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Rick Ross, Limp Bizkit, Steve Aoki and Yung Gravy are some of the acts that will perform at the Bamboozle Music Festival when it comes to the resort next spring.
The festival, which previously was held in Asbury Park and East Rutherford, will be held at Bader Field May 5-7. Tickets are on sale now.
Pop-punk bands Boys Like Girls and Mayday Parade are also set to play at the festival, according to its social media pages. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Several multi-day music festivals are planned for Atlantic City next year. The Adjacent Music Festival, set for May 27 and 28, is expected to feature pop-punk bands Blink-182 and Paramore as headliners. And the TidalWave Music Festival, scheduled for Aug. 11-13, will be headlined by country acts Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn. Both Adjacent and Tidal Wave will take place on the city's beach.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.