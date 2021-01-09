Ricci assumes Egg Harbor City Council presidency

EGG HARBOR CITY — Joseph Ricci Jr. became the city's new council president Wednesday during the governing body's annual reorganization meeting, with newly reelected Councilwoman Donna Heist backing him up as council president pro tempore.

Previous Council President Angelo Lello said in December he would resign from council at the end of last month.

Because Lello was a Republican, the Egg Harbor City Republican Organization nominated three candidates to fill his council seat. Those nominated were Linda Moore, Joseph Ellis and Ingrid Nieves-Clark. Council unanimously chose Nieves-Clark. Council members praised the selection for adding more diversity to the governing body.

Before the vote, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti, a Democrat, was sworn in for her third four-year term. Heist, Mason Wright and Karl Timbers, also Democrats, were sworn in to council after winning their seats in the November election. All were sworn in by Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.

The election narrowed the Republican majority on council from 8-1 to 6-3.

