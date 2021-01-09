Ricci assumes Egg Harbor City Council presidency

EGG HARBOR CITY — Joseph Ricci Jr. became the city's new council president Wednesday during the governing body's annual reorganization meeting, with newly reelected Councilwoman Donna Heist backing him up as council president pro tempore.
Previous Council President Angelo Lello said in December he would resign from council at the end of last month.
Because Lello was a Republican, the Egg Harbor City Republican Organization nominated three candidates to fill his council seat. Those nominated were Linda Moore, Joseph Ellis and Ingrid Nieves-Clark. Council unanimously chose Nieves-Clark. Council members praised the selection for adding more diversity to the governing body.
Before the vote, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti, a Democrat, was sworn in for her third four-year term. Heist, Mason Wright and Karl Timbers, also Democrats, were sworn in to council after winning their seats in the November election. All were sworn in by Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.
The election narrowed the Republican majority on council from 8-1 to 6-3.
“I sincerely and humbly thank the voters of Egg Harbor City for their trust and support and reelecting me to a third term as mayor of our great city and electing my teammates to City Council,” Jiampetti said. “I also want to thank the outgoing Councilmen Bob Ross and Cliff Mays for faithfully serving the citizens of Egg Harbor City for so many years.”
Jiampetti listed numerous goals for the year, including lowering taxes and water bills, enhancing public safety and spurring economic development.
“We have good things to look forward to in 2021, including a Super Wawa being built on Philadelphia Avenue and White Horse Pike, a two-way bike lane from Diesterweg Street to Cedar Creek High School and the Egg Harbor City Lake will be breaking ground soon, and drainage and infrastructure upgrades on White Horse Pike are happening now,” she said. “Further, DR Horton has expressed interest in building out Cedar Creek Estates, adding possibly 200 new single-family homes, and Energime University is pursuing purchasing the tower site to build a food sustainability facility that will create jobs and attract complementary businesses to Philadelphia Avenue.”
The council also made numerous professional appointments. Angela Maione Costigan was reappointed as municipal attorney; Ford, Scott and Associates were retained as auditor; Vince Polistina remains city planner; and the firm of Parker, McKay was chosen for both redevelopment attorney and bond counsel.
