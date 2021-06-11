Ribbon cutting signals return of conventions in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — For city officials, Friday marked a major step in the city's efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., with members of the Atlantic City Convention Center and Meet AC, officially reopened the center to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of Sunday's ImportExpo. The convention will be the first in the city since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor expressed confidence in the city's ability to bounce back because it's already shown that throughout the last decade, he said.

"They counted us out in 2012 with (Superstorm) Sandy, said that we'll never be the same," Small said to a crowd of a few dozen in the center's atrium, flanked by a pair of sports cars. (In) 2014, five casinos closed and they counted us out. They counted the government out in 2016 when the State of New Jersey came and took over. So what's new and what's next? They counted us out during the pandemic, but we're here today."

Because of the pandemic, the convention center only hosted 21 events in 2020 compared to 87 in 2019. In April, a number of county and local officials gathered at Kennedy Plaza urging the governor to allow industry operations to resume. County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick said at the time that conventions and trade shows bring in $2 billion for the city annually.