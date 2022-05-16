Reynolds nominated as next Atlantic County Prosecutor

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday nominated experienced municipal prosecutor and solicitor William E. Reynolds, 48, of Absecon, to be the next Atlantic County Prosecutor.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, called Reynolds “the right pick for the job.”

“The governor’s nominee is well-regarded, respected by officials on both sides of the political aisle, and committed to protecting local residents and ensuring safe neighborhoods,” Polistina said.

The nomination now goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Polistina said.

Reynolds is currently an arbitrator for the state Department of Banking and Insurance, a job he has done for 10 years, and is the solicitor for Galloway Township and Ventnor City, he said.

In a phone interview Monday, Reynolds said he is the father of twin 12-year-old boys and coaches them in ice hockey and lacrosse.

"It's been my biggest joy," Reynolds said of coaching. "We have traveled around the world for ice hockey."

A Brigantine native, he has been a municipal prosecutor at various times since 2013 for Brigantine, Ventnor, Galloway Township, Port Republic, Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township. He also served for a time as conflict prosecutor for Northfield and Linwood Joint Municipal Court, according to his resume cited by Murphy in the nomination.

Reynolds was a solo practitioner from 2001 to 2010, and before that was with the law offices of Morrison and Trimble in Blackwood, Camden County, from 1999 to 2001.

He got his law degree from Rutgers University School of Law in Camden in 1998.

The governor nominates county prosecutors, who are appointed with the advice and consent of the Senate, under the state Constitution.

First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill has been running the office as acting prosecutor, after former Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner resigned in July 2021.

Tyner submitted his resignation after a state Attorney General’s Office investigation found he had engaged in ethically questionable behavior.

Tyner’s first five-year term would have expired in March.

Tyner's resignation followed a July 15, 2021, letter the Northfield law firm of Burnham Douglass sent to members of the New Jersey Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association, demanding it rescind an award naming Tyner Prosecutor of the Year. It outlined numerous ethics violations sustained by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, along with new allegations.

The Burnham Douglass law firm said an Atlantic County resident had provided photographs of Tyner using a county vehicle to meet a woman who was not his wife at a bar for hours during the business day, exiting the bar and getting into the back seat of the vehicle with the woman for a sustained time. The resident, who the letter said also provided video to a news organization, said the woman is an Atlantic County school principal.

Attorneys Philip Burnham and Michelle Douglass represent former Assistant Prosecutor Diane Ruberton, former Lt. Heather McManus and former Assistant Prosecutor Donna Fetzer in a lawsuit against Tyner and others alleging discrimination against women in the office and more.

Tyner played a key role in bringing charges in the 2012 murder of radio personality and veterans advocate April Kauffman. In January 2018, Tyner brought charges against six people, including her husband, James Kauffman, for her murder. James Kauffman died by suicide while being held for trial in the case.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.