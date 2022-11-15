Reward upped for Funny Farm's missing rooster

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The reward for the safe return of a rooster missing from Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary has risen to $2,000, according to the latest post by the animal care facility.

Funny Farm confirmed Tuesday afternoon it had not yet found Squiggy, a chronically cockadoodledoo-ing rooster last seen a week ago.

"Do you hear a new rooster in your neighborhood? It could be Squiggy," Funny Farm wrote on Facebook.

In a bid to spur people to action, Funny Farm staff mentioned Squiggy is a new dad, with a wife and chicks who miss him very much.

Farm staff said they have a few leads — "We think he may have accidentally got into someone’s car" — but it will take some time review all their surveillance footage from around when Squiggy went missing.

They promise not to ask questions or press charges if the rooster is returned.

"Please bring him home. The whole world loves this little rooster more than words can ever say," according to the post.