Revitalization of Indiana Avenue in Atlantic City in full swing

ATLANTIC CITY — The 700 block of Indiana Avenue is undergoing a transformation and will be a model for the greater revitalization of the resort's Westside neighborhood.
Due to the collaborative efforts of City Council, community members and the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, the Indiana Avenue project is slated to be complete by 2023, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said.
The project is estimated to cost more than $650,000, including $200,000 to renovate a building for a jazz institute and $450,000 to modify Weekes Park.
Currently, the area has some blighted properties, including a few abandoned houses and the unkempt Weekes Park. But city officials hope to make the block lively and vibrant once again.
The project's goal is to rebuild the neighborhood by doing things such as painting murals, supporting the community vegetable garden, refurbishing abandoned homes and rehabbing the park.
"This is the way to rehab neighborhoods," Shabazz said. "Parks, housing and public safety. And that's what we're doing here."
Shabazz said the project is a demonstration to show others that progress is possible.
"We complete this and show that it can be done. And my goal is to rehab every block," Shabazz said.
One of the biggest pieces of the project is set to open next month.
The Chicken Bone Beach Youth Jazz Institute, at 726 N. Indiana Ave., has been in the works since 2016, when Wells Fargo donated a house to the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation.
The Historical Foundation was founded by Henrietta Shelton in 1997 and seeks to create Black pride in Atlantic City's heritage and history.
With money from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the Atlantic City Community Development Block Grant, the house was renovated and includes two bathrooms, a kitchenette, a learning space and a recording studio.
Shelton estimated in 2018 it would cost about $200,000 to create the institute.
"We just hired a program director, and we're in the process of hiring more staff to really make this come alive, we're really excited," Shelton said.
The institute welcomes students ages 3 to 18. Atlantic City residents can take classes free of cost.
The institute is currently offering online piano and guitar classes due to COVID-19, but Shelton said they're looking to recruit more students for in-person instruction during a concert at Brown's Park on June 19.
Shelton, a lifelong jazz fan, said the goal of the institute is to recruit kids from around the neighborhood.
"Our goal is to have an orchestra with the kids, or even trios so the kids can play jazz around the city," Shelton said.
On the side of the building, local artist Glenn Taylor created a colorful, jazz-themed mural that includes portraits of jazz legends such as Nina Simone, Sam Cooke, Sammy Davis Jr. and Count Basie.
The mural overlooks the Third Ward Community Vegetable Garden, run by the Westside Protective Association. The garden has been in operation for three years, growing a variety of produce.
"We have string beans, lettuce, onions, pretty much any type of vegetable you can think of," said Sylvester Showell, president of the protective association. "This is made possible through a partnership with 11 other people. Everyone has their own box and area."
Showell said the garden was just authorized to install a solar-run irrigation system.
The Indiana Avenue project also has plans to create a mural across the street to honor the Black firefighters who served at the station at Indiana and Grant avenues.
"This (the institute) is really going to be one of the things that makes Indiana Avenue come back," Shabazz said. "That's my vision, to make it come back."
In addition to the jazz institute and the murals, Shabazz said the project will rehab Weekes Park, which opened in 1979.
"We're doing everything from new fencing to building a stage for the jazz students," Shabazz said. "It's going to be completely renovated to make it a place where people can come and relax."
The park also will be equipped with Wi-Fi, new lighting and security cameras that feed back to the Public Safety Building.
"We have money from CDBG already in place, we're applying for the CRDA to give some money and we're seeking other grants as well," Shabazz said.
By summer 2022, Shabazz hopes that two homes across the street from the institute will be fully refurbished and put up for sale.
"We've already taken two houses, the city has already given them to a community capital organization, they're going to rehab the houses (and) develop them so they can be put on the market for ownership," Shabazz said. "We want to encourage and increase homeownership."
Shabazz plans to expand revitalization to blocks across the Westside.
"The 700 block of Indiana Avenue is just the beginning," Shabazz said. "We want to expand that to other streets and blocks in the Westside. That's our vision, that's our goal. We're going to keep working, and it's going to happen."
