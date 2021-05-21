Revitalization of Indiana Avenue in Atlantic City in full swing

"We're doing everything from new fencing to building a stage for the jazz students," Shabazz said. "It's going to be completely renovated to make it a place where people can come and relax."

The park also will be equipped with Wi-Fi, new lighting and security cameras that feed back to the Public Safety Building.

"We have money from CDBG already in place, we're applying for the CRDA to give some money and we're seeking other grants as well," Shabazz said.

By summer 2022, Shabazz hopes that two homes across the street from the institute will be fully refurbished and put up for sale.

"We've already taken two houses, the city has already given them to a community capital organization, they're going to rehab the houses (and) develop them so they can be put on the market for ownership," Shabazz said. "We want to encourage and increase homeownership."

Shabazz plans to expand revitalization to blocks across the Westside.

"The 700 block of Indiana Avenue is just the beginning," Shabazz said. "We want to expand that to other streets and blocks in the Westside. That's our vision, that's our goal. We're going to keep working, and it's going to happen."

Contact Molly Shelly 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.