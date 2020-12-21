 Skip to main content
Revised NJ use of force policy focuses on de-escalation, includes tracking tool
Revised NJ use of force policy focuses on de-escalation, includes tracking tool

TRENTON — After months of consultation with police and community stakeholders, "sweeping changes" to New Jersey's police use of force policy were announced Monday by state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

The changes, designed to limit the use of force by New Jersey’s 38,000 state, county and local law enforcement officers, are the first revision to the state use of force policy in two decades and include prioritization of de-escalation tactics by police before physical or deadly force can be used, as well as a commitment to more training and partnerships to deal with individuals experiencing a mental health episode.

In addition to the policy, Grewal unveiled what he called a "transformational" uniform data tracking portal that will be available for the public to view.

“We are building on the important work already underway in the state’s best police departments and establishing a new standard of excellence across the Garden State. But today’s changes are about more than just reducing unnecessary use of force by law enforcement. We are also restoring the public’s trust in the work we do — which, in the long run, makes law enforcement more effective and everyone safer,” said Grewal.

“The preeminent duty of a law enforcement officer is the preservation of life above all else, and that core principle is the foundation of this new policy. This initiative employs training that promotes mutual respect between police officers and the public, requires the use of deadly force only as a last resort, and was designed to hold New Jersey law enforcement to the highest professional standards in all aspects of policing,” said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

Grewal said the new policy is the first of its kind in the country, and will create a framework for police interactions with civilians that will be a model for the rest of the United States.

Under the framework, all law enforcement officers in New Jersey must complete a two-day training program on de-escalation and other tactics for limiting the use of force and, within 24 hours of using any physical force against a civilian, must report detailed information about the incident to the statewide Use of Force Portal. A version of the portal will be accessible for public review in the first quarter of 2021, Grewal said.

In addition to the use of force revisions, initiatives announced Monday include a statewide directive establishing a framework for county prosecutors to convene working groups to address police interactions with special needs populations and those living with mental or behavioral health issues. 

Participating in a virtual press conference on the policy Monday was Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, who also served on the attorney general's use of force review committee. Webb-McRae applauded the inclusion of a measure that would specifically address police response to a person suffering a mental health crisis.

"During the course of our committee’s inquiry, we learned from scholarly studies that a conservative estimate is that at least 25% of all fatal police-citizen encounters involved a person who was suffering from a mental health crisis," Webb-McRae said. "We quickly came to the conclusion that any endeavor to reduce the number of fatal encounters included changing the way police respond to those in mental health crisis."

Gov. Phil Murphy and Grewal initially announced plans to revise the use-of-force policies in June after George Floyd’s May death in police custody in Minneapolis, which sparked a national movement to address police brutality against minority populations.

Prior to the revisions, Grewal had launched an Excellence in Policing initiative in December 2019 to promote professionalism, accountability, and transparency among law enforcement agencies.

Other participants in Monday's press conference included: Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Director Thomas J. Eicher, New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Colligan, Sheriff’s Association of New Jersey President Sheriff James M. Gannon, founder of Salvation and Social Justice Rev. Charles F. Boyer, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives New Jersey Chapter President Jiles Ship, and New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Vice President and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski.

The revised Use of Force Policy:

• Prohibits all forms of physical force against a civilian, except as a last resort and only after the officer attempts to de-escalate the situation and provides the civilian with an opportunity to comply with the officer’s instructions;

• Prohibits all forms of deadly force against a civilian — including chokeholds and strikes to the head or neck — except as an absolute last resort when the officer reasonably believes that such action is immediately necessary to protect the officer or another person from imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury;

• Prohibits officers from firing weapons at a moving vehicle or engaging in a high-speed car chase, except under narrowly limited circumstances;

• Provides new guidance on the use of less-lethal force as an alternative to deadly force and as a tool for de-escalation;

• Establishes an affirmative “duty to intervene” that requires all officers – regardless of rank, title, or seniority – to intercede if they observe another officer engage in illegal or excessive force against a civilian; and

• Establishes an affirmative “duty to provide medical assistance” that requires officers to request – and, where appropriate, personally provide – medical assistance after any use of force against a civilian.

• Supervisory officers, including police chiefs, are now required to review all uses of force by their subordinate officers, both to determine whether a particular use of force was proper and to identify systemic issues that may require retraining or other remedial measures; and

• Every New Jersey law enforcement agency – including the New Jersey State Police, the 21 County Sheriff’s Offices, and more than 500 local police departments – must conduct an annual analysis of use-of-force incidents to identify trends, including any racial disparities, and submit the analysis to the County Prosecutor for review.

  • In addition, Attorney General Grewal imposed several restrictions on the use of police dogs, prohibiting their use against crowds or protesters, or against those who are resisting arrest but do not pose a threat to another person. Attorney General Grewal directed OPIA to work with law enforcement and other stakeholders to study whether any additional restrictions should be placed on the use of police dogs, and make recommendations no later than March 31, 2021.
  • Attorney General Grewal also announced today that the Attorney General’s Office will be hiring a first-ever Chief Data Officer to oversee the compilation, interpretation, and use of the extensive law enforcement data that is collected by the Department of Law & Public Safety. The Chief Data Officer will ensure that the state makes the best use of the various law enforcement data streams it collects to inform and assess its ongoing policing reform efforts and to ensure public transparency.
