Revised NJ use of force policy focuses on de-escalation, includes tracking tool

TRENTON — After months of consultation with police and community stakeholders, "sweeping changes" to New Jersey's police use of force policy were announced Monday by state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

The changes, designed to limit the use of force by New Jersey’s 38,000 state, county and local law enforcement officers, are the first revision to the state use of force policy in two decades and include prioritization of de-escalation tactics by police before physical or deadly force can be used, as well as a commitment to more training and partnerships to deal with individuals experiencing a mental health episode.

In addition to the policy, Grewal unveiled what he called a "transformational" uniform data tracking portal that will be available for the public to view.

“We are building on the important work already underway in the state’s best police departments and establishing a new standard of excellence across the Garden State. But today’s changes are about more than just reducing unnecessary use of force by law enforcement. We are also restoring the public’s trust in the work we do — which, in the long run, makes law enforcement more effective and everyone safer,” said Grewal.