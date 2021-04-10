 Skip to main content
Return to Birch Grove Park brings sense of normalcy for trout anglers
Return to Birch Grove Park brings sense of normalcy for trout anglers

NORTHFIELD — Harold and Susan Scott described Saturday as "serene."

NORTHFIELD — Harold and Susan Scott described Saturday as "serene."

After a condensed fishing season last year, dozens of local anglers traveled to Birch Grove Park for the first day of trout season. A few of them, including the Linwood couple, didn't even come to the park in 2020.

"It's a nice break from all the craziness in the world," 54-year-old Susan Scott said. "We tried to get up early and get out here and just enjoy nature."

On March 30, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Saturday as the official start of trout season, with a catch-and-release period during the first nine days of April. More than a half-million rainbow trout were restocked in waters across the state, the department said at the time.

Harold Scott, 64, has been coming to Birch Grove for at least 50 years. Returning was on his mind all winter.

"We've been talking about this for quite a while," said Harold, "watching TV shows on trout fishing during the winter months. We were waiting for spring to come to get back out."

Anglers set themselves up around the waters of the park with plenty of room between one another, giving way to masks staying down for the most part.

Randy Balliet, a 70-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident, has also been fishing at the park for most of his life. He brought his grandchildren, 12-year-old Vincenzo and 9-year-old Marco, with him Saturday, and said it felt great be out.

"(Things feel normal) for fishing," said Balliet, who got fully vaccinated at the Atlantic City Convention Center. "But I don't think we're going to be normal (everywhere else) until this time next year."

Balliet added that because of COVID-19 restrictions at the time, people couldn't come to the park until July last year.

For Amy Compton's family, however, that didn't throw too big a wrench into their fishing season. The 44-year-old Mays Landing resident said her family does its freshwater fishing at Lake Lenape, but being at Birch Grove with her 8-year-old son, Charles, was still a welcome opportunity since it's usually an annual stop.

"Everybody looks like they're in a good mood, so it's great" Compton said. You can't ask for better."

Compton agreed it felt like just another day by the water. The only difference, she said, was the fact that there won't be a fishing tournament in the area for the kids.

"Other than that, this is normal," she said.

A sense of relief from the events of the past 12 months was present among everyone who made the trip to Birch Grove. For one weekend morning, Harold Scott said he was able to forget about it all.

"I'm not even thinking about the pandemic," he said.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

