Return to Birch Grove Park brings sense of normalcy for trout anglers

NORTHFIELD — Harold and Susan Scott described Saturday as "serene."

After a condensed fishing season last year, dozens of local anglers traveled to Birch Grove Park for the first day of trout season. A few of them, including the Linwood couple, didn't even come to the park in 2020.

"It's a nice break from all the craziness in the world," 54-year-old Susan Scott said. "We tried to get up early and get out here and just enjoy nature."

On March 30, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Saturday as the official start of trout season, with a catch-and-release period during the first nine days of April. More than a half-million rainbow trout were restocked in waters across the state, the department said at the time.

Harold Scott, 64, has been coming to Birch Grove for at least 50 years. Returning was on his mind all winter.

"We've been talking about this for quite a while," said Harold, "watching TV shows on trout fishing during the winter months. We were waiting for spring to come to get back out."

Anglers set themselves up around the waters of the park with plenty of room between one another, giving way to masks staying down for the most part.