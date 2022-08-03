Return party planned for famous South Jersey schooner

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP — The Bayshore Center at Bivalve is throwing a bash for the AJ Meerwald, New Jersey's oldest tall ship.
On Aug. 12 and 13, the center will feature guest speakers, food trucks and live music.
The newly restored vessel will have open deck tours from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 13, the center said.
Zack Smith, from Sunriver, Oregon, will speak about his marine-science research and other experience, the center said.
The ship is a restored oyster dredging schooner whose home port is in the Bivalve section of the township. First setting sail in 1928, the Meerwald was one of hundreds of schooners built along South Jersey’s bayshore during a booming shipbuilding period prior to the Great Depression, the center's website says.
