Retired Villanova coach Jay Wright to join Night in Venice as grand marshal

OCEAN CITY — Recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and wife Patty will be the grand marshals for the 2022 Night in Venice boat parade next month.

Night in Venice will mark its 67th year July 23.

Wright is a resident of Ocean City and will be joined by his family at the event. Patty Wright is a Villanova graduate and former cheerleader at the school. She is still involved in charitable activities at the university.

“It’s great to have two of our own leading Night in Venice this year,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in a news release. “Jay is a gentleman, a class act and one of the best coaches in NCAA history. His legacy is a source of pride for everybody in the Philadelphia area and for all of us here in Ocean City. Patty’s support of Villanova and her work on behalf of those in need are exemplary.”

Wright is a two-time national champion coach with Villanova, where he stepped down after 21 seasons in March. Wright led the Wildcats to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, six Big East Championships and national titles in 2016 and 2018.

Villanova reached the Final Four this spring.

This year's parade theme will be "Mummers: Struttin' on the Bay," a tribute to the colorful costumes, themed entries and distinctive string bands that define the annual New Year's Day parade in Philadelphia and Tuesday nights on the Boardwalk in Ocean City. A fireworks display will cap the festivities.

There will be a boat parade and a decorated bayfront home contest. Thousands typically line the bay, and more attend private house parties along the parade route from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue.

Free shuttles will be available, and free grandstands will be set up at street ends along the route. For more information, go to ocnj.us/niv or call 609-399-6111.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

