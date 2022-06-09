Retired Villanova coach Jay Wright to join Night in Venice as grand marshal

OCEAN CITY — Recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and wife Patty will be the grand marshals for the 2022 Night in Venice boat parade next month.
Night in Venice will mark its 67th year July 23.
Wright is a resident of Ocean City and will be joined by his family at the event. Patty Wright is a Villanova graduate and former cheerleader at the school. She is still involved in charitable activities at the university.
“It’s great to have two of our own leading Night in Venice this year,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in a news release. “Jay is a gentleman, a class act and one of the best coaches in NCAA history. His legacy is a source of pride for everybody in the Philadelphia area and for all of us here in Ocean City. Patty’s support of Villanova and her work on behalf of those in need are exemplary.”
Wright is a two-time national champion coach with Villanova, where he stepped down after 21 seasons in March. Wright led the Wildcats to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, six Big East Championships and national titles in 2016 and 2018.
This year's parade theme will be "Mummers: Struttin' on the Bay," a tribute to the colorful costumes, themed entries and distinctive string bands that define the annual New Year's Day parade in Philadelphia and Tuesday nights on the Boardwalk in Ocean City. A fireworks display will cap the festivities.
There will be a boat parade and a decorated bayfront home contest. Thousands typically line the bay, and more attend private house parties along the parade route from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue.
Free shuttles will be available, and free grandstands will be set up at street ends along the route. For more information, go to ocnj.us/niv or call 609-399-6111.
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
A union representing housekeeping workers at Atlantic City’s casinos says four of the resorts are not complying with a COVID-related requirement that hotel rooms be cleaned daily. Local 54 of the Unite Here union said Wednesday that state officials need to enforce an order issued in 2020 by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy requiring hotel rooms to be cleaned and sanitized daily. It says Caesars, Harrah’s, Tropicana and the Golden Nugget don't clean each occupied hotel room each day as required by the order. The Golden Nugget says staff shortages sometimes prevent daily room cleaning, but adds any guest who requests it will get it.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Spectators lined the bulkheads, boats filled the bay and music filled the air for the return of the Night in Venice Boat Parade last year. Thousands turned out for the parade, which was first held in 1954 but did not take place in 2020.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.