Retired Ventnor couple found among the dead in Surfside collapse
Retired Ventnor couple found among the dead in Surfside collapse

10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46

Rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo can be seen in Surfside, Fla. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The rubble shown here is from the front portion of the condo towers, which was demolished 11 days after the back part of the tower collapsed with people inside.

 Matias J. Ocner

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA — The bodies of a man and woman from Ventnor were found last week among the rubble of the Champlain Towers South collapse.

Bonnie Epstein, 56, and her husband, 58-year-old David, moved to condominium a few years ago after retiring from the real estate investing business, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

The couple also lived with their dog Chase. They planned to travel up to Brooklyn a few weeks ago to see their son Jonathan, but told friends Chase wasn't feeling well, the report said.

Bonnie's body was found June 30, and David's was found July 2.

Richard Oller, a friend and business partner of David's for 30 years, said he spoke with him two days before the collapse.

"Through my deep sadness, my only comfort is knowing that on Wednesday, David was the happiest man I know, and he and Bonnie are still together," Oller said on Facebook. "Perhaps that’s a lesson I can learn from my former intern, partner and dear friend. Perhaps it’s a lesson we can all learn."

As of Tuesday, the death toll for the collapse has climbed to 36 with 109 "potentially unaccounted for," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a recent press conference.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

