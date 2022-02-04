Retired judge Curio appointed fifth member of Atlantic County redistricting commission

Supreme Court Judge Stuart Rabner has appointed retired Judge Georgia M. Curio as the fifth tie-breaking member of the Atlantic County Redistricting Commission, according to a letter dated Friday.
"I am grateful Judge Curio is willing to serve the public once again as a member of the Atlantic County Redistricting Commission," Rabner wrote in the letter to Democratic County Chairman Michael Suleiman and Republican County Chairman Keith Davis, both of whom are on the commission.
Curio is a former Superior Court judge and assignment judge for Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, Rabner said. According to the letter, Curio was appointed a Superior Court judge in 1995 after 15 years in private law practice, and retired after 22 years on the bench.
After retiring, Rabner said the Supreme Court appointed Curio to a "sensitive position" on the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, where Curio and other members "investigate allegations of unethical judicial conduct against sitting judges and refer matters for public disciplinary action to the Court."
The county redistricting commission, originally made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, asked Rabner to appoint a fifth person to the panel to help it make decisions about new boundaries for the five Atlantic County commissioner districts.
Under state law, the person must be fair-minded and impartial, and may not have held elected public or party office for the past three years, Rabner said.
The four-member redistricting commission for Atlantic County, charged with changing voting d…
The commission voted to seek a fifth member at its first meeting late last month.
Atlantic County is one of just three counties in the state that have voting districts for county office. The others are Essex and Hudson counties. All others elect their county commissioners at large, according to Suleiman.
At the first meeting, Davis said only Districts 2 and 3 need to be redrawn, as their populations have changed so much since the last Census in 2010. District 2, covering the Mainland communities of Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield as well as Longport, Ventnor and Margate, has lost population and so needs its territory enlarged.
And District 3, covering Hamilton Township and part of Egg Harbor Township, has grown too big in population so must give up some territory.
Davis, who said he would have preferred to try to agree on a new map without a fifth person involved, asked the Democrats to promise to leave District 1 intact. District 1, covering Atlantic City, Pleasantville and part of Egg Harbor Township, is a majority minority district and has an African American commissioner.
But Suleiman would not commit to that, saying all districts should be looked at to come up with a new map that will be used for a decade.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
