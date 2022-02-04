 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retired judge Curio appointed fifth member of Atlantic County redistricting commission
0 Comments
top story

Retired judge Curio appointed fifth member of Atlantic County redistricting commission

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
atlantic county breaking carousel

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state's booming Latino and Black populations. The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims the state violates part of the Voting Rights Act. It is the first filing challenging a state's maps from the Biden Justice Department during this redistricting cycle. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department "would use all available authorities and resources to continue protecting the right to vote." Legal experts anticipate a blizzard of litigation as states redraw their legislative lines. The lawsuit notes that the vast majority of Texas' population growth over the past decade came from Black, Latino and Asian people, but the new maps that state Republicans drew doesn't give any of these communities new opportunities to choose their own representatives.

Supreme Court Judge Stuart Rabner has appointed retired Judge Georgia M. Curio as the fifth tie-breaking member of the Atlantic County Redistricting Commission, according to a letter dated Friday.

"I am grateful Judge Curio is willing to serve the public once again as a member of the Atlantic County Redistricting Commission," Rabner wrote in the letter to Democratic County Chairman Michael Suleiman and Republican County Chairman Keith Davis, both of whom are on the commission.

Curio is a former Superior Court judge and assignment judge for Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, Rabner said. According to the letter, Curio was appointed a Superior Court judge in 1995 after 15 years in private law practice, and retired after 22 years on the bench.

After retiring, Rabner said the Supreme Court appointed Curio to a "sensitive position" on the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, where Curio and other members "investigate allegations of unethical judicial conduct against sitting judges and refer matters for public disciplinary action to the Court."

The county redistricting commission, originally made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, asked Rabner to appoint a fifth person to the panel to help it make decisions about new boundaries for the five Atlantic County commissioner districts.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Under state law, the person must be fair-minded and impartial, and may not have held elected public or party office for the past three years, Rabner said.

The commission voted to seek a fifth member at its first meeting late last month.

Atlantic County is one of just three counties in the state that have voting districts for county office. The others are Essex and Hudson counties. All others elect their county commissioners at large, according to Suleiman.

At the first meeting, Davis said only Districts 2 and 3 need to be redrawn, as their populations have changed so much since the last Census in 2010. District 2, covering the Mainland communities of Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield as well as Longport, Ventnor and Margate, has lost population and so needs its territory enlarged.

And District 3, covering Hamilton Township and part of Egg Harbor Township, has grown too big in population so must give up some territory.

Davis, who said he would have preferred to try to agree on a new map without a fifth person involved, asked the Democrats to promise to leave District 1 intact. District 1, covering Atlantic City, Pleasantville and part of Egg Harbor Township, is a majority minority district and has an African American commissioner.

But Suleiman would not commit to that, saying all districts should be looked at to come up with a new map that will be used for a decade.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antarctic fuel-eating microbes could tackle pollution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News