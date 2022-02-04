Retired judge Curio appointed fifth member of Atlantic County redistricting commission

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under state law, the person must be fair-minded and impartial, and may not have held elected public or party office for the past three years, Rabner said.

The commission voted to seek a fifth member at its first meeting late last month.

Atlantic County is one of just three counties in the state that have voting districts for county office. The others are Essex and Hudson counties. All others elect their county commissioners at large, according to Suleiman.

At the first meeting, Davis said only Districts 2 and 3 need to be redrawn, as their populations have changed so much since the last Census in 2010. District 2, covering the Mainland communities of Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield as well as Longport, Ventnor and Margate, has lost population and so needs its territory enlarged.

And District 3, covering Hamilton Township and part of Egg Harbor Township, has grown too big in population so must give up some territory.